DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
WYCH ELM
Bristol three-piece playing scrappy, menacing and contemplative grungy indie rock with a touch of the macabre.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
BIRDFEEDER
BIRDFEEDER convey themselves with conviction and intent with dark, gloomy riffs. They are a heavy...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.