wych elm - Virgin Mary

wych elm + Birdfeeder + Enabling Behaviour

The Lanes
Sat, 4 May, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
From Free

About

WYCH ELM

Bristol three-piece playing scrappy, menacing and contemplative grungy indie rock with a touch of the macabre.

BIRDFEEDER

BIRDFEEDER convey themselves with conviction and intent with dark, gloomy riffs. They are a heavy...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gravy Train & BLG Promotions.
Lineup

Enabling Behaviour, Birdfeeder, Wych Elm

Venue

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

