DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ayokay

Spring Place
Sun, 26 May, 2:00 pm
DJNew York
From $20.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

On Memorial Day Weekend, we're taking over the rooftop at Tribeca's private member's club, Spring Place, with a headline DJ set by Ayokay.

Join us for a sunset rooftop party and a full day of house music, immaculate energy, and stunning city views at the...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Project 91, Club Rudy's, & Sycamore
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 8 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

ayokay

Venue

Spring Place

50 Varick St, Manhattan, New York 10013, United States
Doors open2:00 pm

