Alan Hampton

Healing Force of the Universe
Mon, 20 May, 7:30 pm
GigsPasadena
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Alan Hampton is a bassist/composer/singer who’s toured, written, and recorded with [...] Rufus Wainwright [as musical director], Chaka Khan, Van Dyke Parks, Susanna Hoffs, Larry Goldings, Gretchen Parlato, Andrew Bird [playing on seven albums since 20...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Healing Force of the Universe.
Lineup

Alan Hampton

Venue

Healing Force of the Universe

1200 East Walnut Street, Pasadena, California 91106, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

