COMPLICES

Independance Club
Sat, 28 Sept, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

El concierto de Complices es una colección de éxitos de uno de los grupos que ha dejado uno de los mayores legados de canciones en la historia de la música en Castellano.

Durante 80 minutos , Maria Monsolis y Teo Cardalda con su complicidad en el escenari...

Este es un evento 16+
Organizado por Independance Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cómplices

Venue

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

