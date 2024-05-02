DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Art of Ruth Soffer: From Sky to Sea - A Naturalist's Perspective

The Local
Thu, 2 May, 6:00 pm
ArtSaugerties
Emerge Gallery and The Local present “From Sky to Sea” the first ever gallery exhibit by the extraordinary 89-year-old artist Ruth Soffer who specializes in botanical, animal and natural science subjects.

Ruth has a unique ability to bring her subjects to...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Local.
Lineup

Ruth Soffer

Venue

The Local

16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

