Black Cilice

The Black Heart
Sun, 9 Jun, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
£18.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Isengard Promotions present

BLACK CILICE
https://blackcilice.bandcamp.com/

ABDUCTION
https://abduction616.bandcamp.com/

SANGUINE
https://perversehomage.bandcamp.com/album/labyrinth-of-nightmares

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Isengard Promotions
BLACK CILICE, Abduction, Sanguine Relic

The Black Heart

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Doors open6:30 pm

