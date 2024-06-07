Top track

Angela Autumn + Shay Martin Lovette

Citizen Vinyl
Fri, 7 Jun, 6:00 pm
$12.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

It's an evening of indie-folk singer-songwriters with Angela Autumn and Shay Martin Lovette! Friday, June 7, 6 p.m. doors and 7 p.m. show. $10 advance / $12 at the door.

ANGELA AUTUMN is an Appalachian born musician and writer based in Nashville, TN. She...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Citizen Vinyl.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Shay Martin Lovette, Angela Autumn

Citizen Vinyl

14 Ohenry Ave, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

