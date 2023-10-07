Top track

Cirque Du Soul: Birmingham // Shy FX & Stamina MC

XOYO Birmingham
Sat, 7 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyBirmingham
£22.60

Top track

Gold Dust - SHY FX Re-Edit
About

Off the back of a summer of festivals and day parties across the UK, we return to Birmingham for one of our biggest shows to date. Join us as we welcome Drum and Bass royalty Shy FX alongside Stamina MC for a night to remember.

Presented by Cirque Du Soul.

Lineup

Shy FX, Stamina MC

Venue

XOYO Birmingham

Lower Trinity Street, Birmingham, B9 4AG, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

