Club 90s presents Doja Cat Night

The Vermont Hollywood
Fri, 29 Sept, 10:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
$18.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

10PM-2AM. 18+

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Club 90s & The Vermont Hollywood.

Venue

The Vermont Hollywood

1020 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

