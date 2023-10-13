DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Unlucky in Love: queer speed dating

Camp Margate
Fri, 13 Oct, 7:00 pm
SocialMargate
From £6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Unlucky in love? Not for long! We’ve teamed up with Linked Ting to host a gorge little queer speed dating evening on the eve of Friday 13th.

This event is totally queer and non-gendered. You’ll have time to talk to other daters, then write down your top t Read more

Presented by Camp Margate.

Venue

Camp Margate

125 Northdown Rd, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2QY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.