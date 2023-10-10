Top track

To the Center

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nebula + Kyle

Le Circus
Tue, 10 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsCapbreton
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

To the Center
Got a code?

About

✦ NEBULA ✦ - (Psychedelic Stoner Rock - USA)

Eddie Glass et Ruben Romano ont formé NEBULA en 1997 après s'être séparés des pionniers du rock du désert, Fu Manchu.

C’est comme si on avait choppé Jimi Hendrix, MC5, The Stooges et Mudhoney et qu’on les avai Read more

Présenté par LE CIRCUS.

Lineup

Nebula

Venue

Le Circus

9 Rue Du Hapchot, 40130 Capbreton, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.