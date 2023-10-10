DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
✦ NEBULA ✦ - (Psychedelic Stoner Rock - USA)
Eddie Glass et Ruben Romano ont formé NEBULA en 1997 après s'être séparés des pionniers du rock du désert, Fu Manchu.
C’est comme si on avait choppé Jimi Hendrix, MC5, The Stooges et Mudhoney et qu’on les avai
