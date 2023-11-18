Top track

72

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cloudbreak Presents: Smokey Brights w/ Hank Lemon, mega cat

The Sunset Tavern
Sat, 18 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsSeattle
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

72
Got a code?

About

Advance: $15 ($19.57 after fees)

Day of: $20 ($25.75 after fees)

Smokey Brights:

Perseverance through troubled times has a subtle shine and Seattle’s Smokey Brights have been shining through these times with songs of hope, determination, compassion, def Read more

Presented by The Sunset Tavern.

Lineup

Hank Lemon, Smokey Brights

Venue

The Sunset Tavern

5433 Ballard Avenue Northwest, Seattle, Washington 98107, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.