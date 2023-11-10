DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Techno maestro Ben Klock makes to Dublin this November, marking a highly-anticipated return that has been long overdue since his last appearance in 2019. We're joined by our friends at Subject to co-host the legend's return!
This is an 18+ event
