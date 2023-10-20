Top track

HOLOGRAMMA - Cristales

Eargasm Fest 2023

Heliogàbal
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€13.93

HOLOGRAMMA - Cristales
About

Torna l'Eargasm Fest, el festival emergent que hibrida escenes i abraçada diferents estils musicals. Enguany la programació està formada per Lowis, Guineu, Hologramma i electro ma non troppo

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por Heliogabal

Lineup

Guineu, HOLOGRAMMA

Venue

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open7:00 pm

