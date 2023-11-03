Top track

Ada Oda - Avevo Torto

Ada Oda + Baseball Gregg

Covo Club
Fri, 3 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsBologna
€15.52The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Post-punk italiano nell'underground di Bruxelles? Ada Oda è un energico tra il rock degli anni Ottanta e il pop italiano. Il progetto è stato avviato nel 2020 da César Laloux (The Tellers, BRNS, Italian Boyfriend) con Victoria Barracato alla voce.

La scri Read more

Presentato da Associazione culturale HOVOC.
Lineup

Baseball Gregg, Ada Oda

Venue

Covo Club

Viale Zagabria, 1, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

