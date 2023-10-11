DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Paradox Records presents acclaimed DJ and sound specialist: Laidlaw.
For our 3rd inaugural event we return once more to The Bongo Club to showcase the best of what House music has to offer with an evening of groove inducing rhythms and energetic basslines
