Paradox Records Presents LAIDLAW

Bongo Club
Wed, 11 Oct, 11:00 pm
£8.67

About

Paradox Records presents acclaimed DJ and sound specialist: Laidlaw.

For our 3rd inaugural event we return once more to The Bongo Club to showcase the best of what House music has to offer with an evening of groove inducing rhythms and energetic basslines Read more

Presented by Paradox Records.
Lineup

Laidlaw

Venue

Bongo Club

66 Cowgate, Edinburgh EH1 1JR, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

