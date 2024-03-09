Top track

Enough is Never Enough

THE CLOCKWORKS

Musicbox Lisboa
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 9:30 pm
About

The Clockworks: A quicksilver band, pulling references from across music, film, novels and art to create weaving, tragi-comic tales of the Everyman. Formed in Galway and now living in London, The Clockworks are James McGregor, Sean Connelly, Damian Greaney Read more

Presented by Musicbox.

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Doors open9:30 pm

