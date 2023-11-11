DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Clash of the Titans - Homotopia Festival Opening Party

CONTENT
Sat, 11 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLiverpool
£14.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Homotopia are back for the 2023 Homotopia Festival and are having the opening party of a life time. Featuring FIST Club, Filla Crack and Booty Bass DJs this is a night you are not going to want to miss!

Presented by CONTENT.

Venue

CONTENT

Stanhope Street, Liverpool, L8 5RE, United Kingdom
Doors open6:00 pm

