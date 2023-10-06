DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jlow

Club Haussmann
Fri, 6 Oct, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
From €17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Le Student Break vous attend le Vendredi 6 Octobre avec @jlowofficiel en DJ GUEST en EXCLUSIVITÉ pour une soirée qui s’annonce parmi les plus FOLLES !

AU PROGRAMME

DJ GUEST EXCEPTIONNEL : JLOW @jlowofficiel, DJ et producteur en plein essor vous assurera Read more

Présenté par Student Break.

Venue

Club Haussmann

23 Rue Taitbout, 75009 Paris, France
Doors open11:30 pm

