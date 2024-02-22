DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ben Yart

16 toneladas
Thu, 22 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsValencia
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Ben Yart, mirando al cielo, suspiró profundamente y dijo: ¡Ábrete! Con esto, se les abrieron los oídos a los hombres, se les destrabaron las lenguas y comenzaron a hablar normalmente.

para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

organizado por @cero.en.conducta

Ben Yart

16 toneladas

Carrer de Ricardo Micó, 3, 46009 València, Valencia, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

