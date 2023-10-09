Top track

Colin Miller - Never Wanna

Colin Miller "Haw Creek" Album Release Show

Static Age Records
Mon, 9 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
About

Colin Miller

Local favorite and friend of Static Age. We are thrilled to host Colin's debut album release show! Miller's full-length debut, "Haw Creek," is named after the Asheville neighborhood where he lives. Colin's music transcends country and america Read more

Presented by Static Age Records.

Lineup

Ben K. Lochen, Good Trauma, Colin Miller

Venue

Static Age Records

110 North Lexington Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open7:00 pm
65 capacity

