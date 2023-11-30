DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

PEARL: The Big Opening

El Cid
Thu, 30 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
PEARL has the biggest opening this side of the Mississippi and you don’t want to miss it! Featuring some of your favorite queer entertainers, PEARL aims to please. This theatrically heightened nightlife experience is just that, an experience. At PEARL you...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by House of Course

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

