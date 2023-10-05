DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dreamscapes

C'mon Everybody
Thu, 5 Oct, 10:00 pm
TheatreNew York
From $18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

West Dakota presents: DREAMSCAPES

— a cabaret show that dives into the recesses of of the mind, exploring the dark, sexy, scary, and absurd limits of the subconscious. Featuring drag performers West Dakota, Julie J, La Zavaleta, and Paris Alexander. Music Read more

Presented by West Dakota
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

