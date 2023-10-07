Top track

ALEX IVA, Jesus Luz & Vitor Bueno - Love Me (Extended Version)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

White Party

Matiz Shore House
Sat, 7 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJAsbury Park
$36.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

ALEX IVA, Jesus Luz & Vitor Bueno - Love Me (Extended Version)
Got a code?

About

Junte-se ao renomado artista Jesus Luz na Matiz Shore House em Long Branch, New Jersey, para uma experiência inesquecível na White Party.
Esteja preparado para se imergir no mundo da música enquanto Jesus Luz exibe seu talento criativo na costa de Jersey Read more

Presented by Reset.

Lineup

Jesus Luz

Venue

Matiz Shore House

100 Brighton Avenue, Long Branch, New Jersey 07740, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.