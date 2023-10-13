Top track

Duel of the Fates

Galactic Empire

The Brooklyn Monarch
Fri, 13 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$25.75

About

The mighty Galactic Empire is coming to (CITY NAME)! Join the galaxy’s foremost progressive technical heavy metal Star Wars cosplay John Williams tribute band as they lay waste to (CITY NAME), Planet Earth. Prepare for an evening of most impressive heavy m Read more

The Kingsland Presents
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Galactic Empire

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

