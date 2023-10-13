DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The mighty Galactic Empire is coming to (CITY NAME)! Join the galaxy’s foremost progressive technical heavy metal Star Wars cosplay John Williams tribute band as they lay waste to (CITY NAME), Planet Earth. Prepare for an evening of most impressive heavy m
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.