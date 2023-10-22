Top track

Thank You, I'm Sorry - Autonomy Shop

Thank You, I'm Sorry

The Monarch Tavern
Sun, 22 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CAD 22.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Nerves are one hell of a tool. Short bursts of anxiety and fear often lead to songwriting that doubles down on winking through catharsis. It’s in the spaces between sudden inspiration and deliberate wit where Minneapolis’ Thank You, I’m Sorry resides. Thei Read more

Presented by Transmit Presents.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Thank You, I'm Sorry, Angel Apricot

Venue

The Monarch Tavern

12 Clinton Street, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2N8, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm

