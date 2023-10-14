DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fright-tober: The Wicker Man (1973)

Crosstown Theater
Sat, 14 Oct, 6:00 pm
FilmNashville
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Throughout the month of October, Crosstown Concourse presents Fright-tober at Crosstown Theater! Join us every Saturday in October for spooky, kid-friendly matinees (2:30 pm) and even spookier adult-themed horror films in the evenings (6:30 pm). Films prog Read more

Presented by Crosstown Arts.

Lineup

Venue

Crosstown Theater

1350 Concourse Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38104, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.