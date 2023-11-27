DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

五条人 Wu Tiao Ren in New York

The Brooklyn Monarch
Mon, 27 Nov, 8:00 pm
Minty Boi Presents:

五条人 Wu Tiao Ren

Brooklyn Monarch

November 27th 2023

All Ages / 8pm

All ages

Presented by Minty Boi.

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

