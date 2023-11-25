DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The 12-piece force of nature that is the Dutty Moonshine Big Band are embarking on their biggest venture yet; an 18-date tour to coincide with their brand new and 100% independently released album!
Autumn 2023 will see the dirty dozen dropping their lates
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.