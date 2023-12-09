DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

WILD UP: Jodie Landau / Meara O'Reilly / William Brittelle

2220 Arts + Archives
Sat, 9 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Wild Up member Jodie Landau serves as curator, composer and performer in this concert featuring two of his most important collaborations with composers, Meara O'Reilly and William Brittelle. The evening comprises a portrait of O'Reilly and a new work co-co Read more

Presented by Wild Up
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Jodie Landau, Meara O'Reilly, William Brittelle

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.