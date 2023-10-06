DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DISCO YOU DON'T KNOW
A night of music you didn’t know you wanted to hear.
A brand new night which celebrates lesser known disco, boogie, funk & gospel tracks from all around the world.
With some top class selectors playing all off vinyl including:
Nobl
