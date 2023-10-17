Top track

Luke Sweeney - Animal Room

Luke Sweeney, Mirrorball, DJ Lee Set

Gold-Diggers
Tue, 17 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Luke Sweeney - Animal Room
About

At a simple ghat along the Ganges river in Rishikesh, India, Luke Sweeney and his family laid his infant daughter’s ashes into the water and recited Hindu prayers. As the river carried those ashes, a force bigger than his grief pulled Sweeney into an artis Read more

Presented by Gold-Diggers.
Lineup

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

