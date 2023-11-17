DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Friday Residency ->Deptford Northern Soul Club

Sheaf St.
Fri, 17 Nov, 5:00 pm
Leeds
THE FRIDAY RESIDENCY - Deptford Northern Soul Club & Friends

🎶 Friday, 22/09: Deptford Northern Soul Club 🎶

Join us for an electrifying evening of Northern Soul curated by Deptford Northern Soul Club. From the classics that defined an era to the modern

Presented by Sheaf St.
Ruubos

Sheaf St.

3 Sheaf St, Leeds LS10 1HD, UK
Doors open5:00 pm
350 capacity

