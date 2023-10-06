Top track

Amanda Kitchens duo at Radio Coffee & Beer

Radio Coffee & Beer
Fri, 6 Oct, 7:00 pm
About

Amanda Kitchens brings her ecclectic accordion-fueled music back to Radio Coffee & Beer!

Her sound is like the lovechild of a Texas Tom Waits & a Romanian Nina Simone. She has been deeply involved in the Bluegrass, Klezmer, World Music, Folk, Balkan music Read more

Presented by Radio East.

Lineup

Amanda Kitchens, Rent Party

Venue

Radio Coffee & Beer

4204 Menchaca Road, Austin, Texas 78704, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

