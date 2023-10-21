Top track

Lots of Hands - mole

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Last Whole Earth Catalog + Lots of Hands

The George Tavern
Sat, 21 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lots of Hands - mole
Got a code?

About

After months away in the US, The Last Whole Earth Catalog returns for their first London show back, at the George on the 21st October! 🇺🇸 ➡️ 🇬🇧

Joining them are one of the best bands to exist rn - Lots of Hands. Go listen to their latest album if you' Read more

Laughing Boy presents 🌚

Lineup

Alex Polise, lots of hands, The Last Whole Earth Catalog

Venue

The George Tavern

Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.