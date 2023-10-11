Top track

Manu Delago & Aurora Orchestra: Newton's Rainbow

Queen Elizabeth Hall - Southbank Centre
Wed, 11 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£30.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Handpan player and composer Manu Delago and sarod player Debasmita Bhattacharya join Aurora for a concert inspired by light, colour and the natural world.

This is a 7+ event.

Presented by Southbank Centre.

Lineup

Aurora Orchestra, Manu Delago

Venue

Queen Elizabeth Hall - Southbank Centre

Belvedere Rd, London SE1, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

