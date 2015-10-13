DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
VENDREDI 13 et SAMEDI 14 OCTOBRE : LA SOLO IS BACK AVEC UNE SOIRÉE DE FOLIE ET UNE PROGRAMMATION 100% FÉMININE AU SOCIETY
Alice Kieffer revient avec son concept inédit : se donner le challenge de venir vivre seul.e cette expérience (tu peux venir accompag
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.