Top track

Body Void - Flesh Market

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Body Void at The Monarch Tavern

The Monarch Tavern
Thu, 7 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsToronto
CAD 20.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Body Void - Flesh Market
Got a code?

About

BODY VOID return to Toronto at The Monarch Tavern on December 7th.

This is an 19+ event

Presented by Not Dead Yet.

Lineup

Body Void

Venue

The Monarch Tavern

12 Clinton Street, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2N8, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.