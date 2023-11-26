Top track

Herman Düne - I Wish That I Could See You Soon

Herman Düne

Zebulon
Sun, 26 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Herman Dune

Herman Dune is a contemporary Folk songwriter. Based in San Pedro, California, this Swedish-French singer, guitarist and mandolinist performs solo. His songs are soulful, poetic, often described as “raw” and “witty” and his performances are ra Read more

Presented by Zebulon.

Lineup

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

