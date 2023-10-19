Top track

Under My Feet w/ Vanity Productions

IKLECTIK
Thu, 19 Oct, 8:00 pm
£18

About

IKLECTIK presents,

UNDER MY FEET. w/ Vanity Productions

Thursday 19 October 2023 - Doors: 8pm
Our Kiosk opens 1 hour before doors.

Tickets: £18 adv / £20 otd

UMF. returns to Iklectik welcoming for the first time Posh Isolation co-founder Vanity Produ Read more

Presented by IKLECTIK.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

2
AVENTEX, DE:MA, Chloe Lula and 2 more

Venue

IKLECTIK

20 Carlisle Lane, Old Paradise Yard, London, SE1 7LG
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

