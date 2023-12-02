DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Enhanced London

Dalston Roofpark
Sat, 2 Dec, 2:00 pm
DJLondon
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Enhanced come back to London!

Lineup subject to change.

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by FreeFromSleep.

Lineup

2
Farius, Leena Punks, Ruben de Ronde and 2 more

Venue

Dalston Roofpark

The Print House, 18-22 Ashwin Street, London E8 3DL
Doors open2:00 pm
350 capacity

