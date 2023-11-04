DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Clint Boon’s Boon Army Night

Band on the Wall
Sat, 4 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJManchester
£11.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Clint Boon is the Inspiral Carpets’ keyboard player/vocalist/songwriter who, since 2004 has become a permanent fixture on the airwaves of Manchester. He has worked as a radio presenter for several Manchester based radio stations, 96.2 The Revolution, XFM M Read more

Presented by Band on the Wall.

Clint Boon

Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Doors open11:00 pm
500 capacity

