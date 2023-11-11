DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Raduno Devoti Depeche Mode

Legend Club
Sat, 11 Nov, 9:30 pm
GigsMilano
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Raduno Devoti Depeche Mode:

Un Raduno Devoti particolare e un pò diverso dal solito.

Per l'occasione faremo da apri pista ad un nuovo progetto che vede protagonisti Sneakers e Codice Ego, il loro CODE TO MODE LIVE TOUR.

Ore 21:00 apertura locale

Or Read more

Presentato da Legend Club
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Sneakers, Codice Ego, In.visible

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.