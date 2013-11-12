Top track

Addict Ameba - Les italiens

Addict Ameba

Spazio Nòva
12 Nov - 13 Nov
GigsNovara
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Addict Ameba è un collettivo allargato: dieci musicisti che provengono dal mondo afro, jazz, psych, punk e latin, che dal nord-est di Milano si oppongono alla deriva dei continenti, riavvicinandoli con il loro sound. “Panamor” è il nome del loro primo mani Read more

Presentato da Associazione Culturale Rest-Art.
Lineup

Addict Ameba

Venue

Spazio Nòva

Viale Francesco Ferrucci 2, 28100 Novara Novara, Italy
Doors open9:15 pm

