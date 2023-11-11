Top track

Lights Down Low x Discotheke feat. Palms Trax

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Sat, 11 Nov, 11:00 pm
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

PALMS TRAX

PERFECT LOVERS

DISCOTHEKE DJ'S

NOV 11 - 11PM - 6AM

21+ - MORE INFO TO COME

This is a 21+ event

Presented by The Dept.

Lineup

Palms Trax, Perfect Lovers

Venue

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

