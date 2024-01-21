DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Barefoot Movement

Eddie's Attic
Sun, 21 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $20.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Barefoot Movement live at Eddie's Attic!

“Acclaimed Americana group “The Barefoot Movement” has carved out an indelible space in the acoustic scene since their 2011 debut album, Footwork. Their sound is invigorating, infused with a captivating honesty Read more

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

The Barefoot Movement

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

