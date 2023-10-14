DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Giddy up Country Music fans, it's time for a Hoe Down!
After an incredible launch party we're back at Deaf Insititute for a celebration of Country Music.
Expect to hear:
Shania Twain / Luke Combs / Taylor Swift / Luke Bryan / Carrie Underwood / Rascal F
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.