CrazySexyCool

Timbre Room
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartySeattle
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
🎀👻 In girl world, CSC is the one night of the year when you can celebrate Halloweekend AND ur fav Y2K dance party! 👻🎀

WE ARE BACK! AND SO EXCITED TO HAVE YOU ALL JOIN US FOR A Y2K HALLOWEEN EXTRAVAGANZA 💀🖤🍬 COME DRESSED IN YOUR SPOOKIEST OR SLUT Read more

Presented by Timbre Room.
Timbre Room

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

