Swiftogeddon - The Taylor Swift Clubnight

Troxy
Fri, 15 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
£18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This is an 18+ event.

A night dedicated to worshipping at the altar of Taylor Swift: non-stop Swifty all night: deep cuts, extended mixes, fan favourites and all the hits. Do you have a Blank Space in your diary? Then this night is Taylor-made for you!

Presented by Troxy.

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Doors open9:00 pm
Accessibility information

