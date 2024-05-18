Top track

HAEVN - Trade it for the Night

HAEVN

Trabendo
Sat, 18 May 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€27.40

About

Découvrez la magie captivante de HAEVN ! Préparez-vous à être emportés par leur mélange inoubliable de production atmosphérique et de voix enchanteresses, complété par des paroles profondément personnelles. HAEVN a été acclamé dans le monde entier pour son...

Présenté par OCTOPUS et Le Trabendo

Lineup

HAEVN

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Doors open8:00 pm

